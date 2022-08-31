New efforts to stop the spread of monkeypox

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More states are getting more monkeypox vaccine as the federal government tries to stop the spread.

There are now three cases of monkeypox in Vermont, 19 in New Hampshire and nearly 3,300 in New York.

So, far Vermont has administered 34 doses of the vaccine. And there are new rules for getting shots into people’s arms.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program manager at the Health Department, to learn more about monkeypox. Watch the video to see their conversation.

