New Hampshire woman killed in crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV drifted off the side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne and landed on its driver’s side in a ditch.

Vanzandt died at the scene.

Police are still investigating but say speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Tpr. Jawara Conde at 603-223-6183 or Jawara.G.Conde@dos.nh.gov.

