New Vt. role aimed at keeping Native American kids with relatives, tribe members

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department for Children and Families has created a new role to help manage state custody proceedings involving Native American children.

The Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator is expected to begin in October.

The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible.

But because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state and not recognized by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them. That’s why DCF felt the need to create this position.

When a child could have tribal affiliation or heritage, the coordinator will be responsible for verifying that information with the relevant tribes before a child is placed in another home.

