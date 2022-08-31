New Vt. role aimed at keeping Native American kids with relatives, tribe members

The Vermont Department for Children and Families has created a new role to help manage state...
The Vermont Department for Children and Families has created a new role to help manage state custody proceedings involving Native American children. - File photo(KY3)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department for Children and Families has created a new role to help manage state custody proceedings involving Native American children.

The Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator is expected to begin in October.

The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible.

But because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state and not recognized by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them. That’s why DCF felt the need to create this position.

When a child could have tribal affiliation or heritage, the coordinator will be responsible for verifying that information with the relevant tribes before a child is placed in another home.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

Bicycle athletes are wowing visitors at this year's Champlain Valley Fair.
Bicycle athletes put on a show for fair visitors
glassblower Ryan Gothrup is a new feature at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Glassblowing demo debuts at Champlain Valley Fair
A major supplier of food to large dining halls in our region just made a commitment to help...
Sodexo commits to increase organic dairy purchases from our region to support farms
MM
Glassblowing demo debuts at Champlain Valley Fair
MM
Vermont students excited to see classmates, hit the books