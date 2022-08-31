NH investigators link explosion to school bus propane leak

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say an explosion at a Merrimack County school bus depot earlier this spring was caused by a propane leak from a bus.

The explosion and fire happened March 3 at the Student Transportation of America facility off Route 114 in Bradford. Rescue crews witnessed heavy fire and smoke before finding two people trapped inside. They suffered significant burns and were taken to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. They have since been recovering at home.

New Hampshire’s fire marshall and local authorities on Wednesday said it was determined that a propane vapor cloud was released from one of the propane-powered school busses being worked on. They say there were several mechanical and electrical ignition sources discovered inside the facility but they were unable to pinpoint the exact one. They say there was no indication of foul play.

