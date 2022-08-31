Northern NY communities clean up from powerful storm

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The towns of Westport and Moriah in New York’s North Country remain under a state of emergency after a storm Tuesday ripped through the area leaving most residents without power.

Inside Westport’s Town Hall, Town Supervisor Ike Tyler was barraged with phone calls Wednesday about the storm. “They are doing a great job cleaning up and getting the electric back on and stuff, it’s just going to take time,” he said.

The storm left roads blocked or closed but he says there have been no reports of injuries. Tyler says the town has never seen a storm like this.

At around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, the storm rolled in and by 5 p.m. Tyler says he was filling out paperwork to declare a state of emergency. “The trees were going one way and then another way,” he said.

The high winds caused trees to topple over onto homes and sidewalks. “One after another I was watching it here and across there and we actually got our elderly relative ready to go to the cellar, that’s how intense the wind was,” said local resident Dan Schoonover. His family is among those without power. They watched Wednesday afternoon as utility crews worked on Front Street. “We have no power, no internet, and this is the greatest show on each as far as I’m concerned. These guys are doing a great job.”

Tree service and utility crews are working hard to restore power and telephone poles by Wednesday evening. Tyler says the community came together to help one another and show what Westport is all about. “Gives you a warm feeling inside that the people of Westport have a great sense of urgency to go out and help people, neighbors helping neighbors,” he said.

