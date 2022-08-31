Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed. (Source: KUSA, Family Photos)
By Katie Eastman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KUSA) - A 14-year-old Colorado girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed earlier this month.

Authorities say Aaliyah Salazar was killed on Aug. 7 when juveniles were handling a gun while making videos on TikTok.

According to court documents, police said they watched the video before Aaliyah was shot in the head, and it showed her dancing with someone in the background fiddling with something.

One of the teens told police they saw another teen point the gun at Aaliyah and fire. That teen reportedly told police it could have been an accident.

Gary Salazar, Aaliyah’s grandfather, said his world stopped once he heard the news.

“She could go into a store and come out with 20 new friends. She was just that type of person. She loved people and her family,” Gary Salazar said.

Loved ones gathered this week to remember Aaliyah, who loved dancing and doing TikTok videos.

On Monday, police said two juveniles were charged with felony manslaughter and misdemeanor possession of a weapon. The maximum they could face is six years in Colorado’s youth offender system.

“The frustration I’ve got is that if you take a life, you should have to pay for it dearly, not with a slap on the hand and say don’t do it again,” Gary Salazar said.

Emiliano Vargas, an adult, has also been charged in connection with Aaliyah’s death. He is facing charges, including providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a gun.

A new district attorney will start in September, and officials said they would review the case.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.
Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park

Latest News

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires