Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of people gathered on the lawn of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to bring attention to a growing problem in Vermont.

The rally coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day.

Organizers say the gathering is part of the healing process and advocacy for overdose prevention measures in the states.

There were tables from various resources and groups, such as the Vermont Overdose Prevention Network and Team Sharing Vermont.

The Overdose Prevention Network says there were 251 overdose deaths in the state last year, and many at the event said those deaths were preventable.

