Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont

By Rachel Mann
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of people gathered on the lawn of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to bring attention to a growing problem in Vermont.

The rally coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day.

Organizers say the gathering is part of the healing process and advocacy for overdose prevention measures in the states.

There were tables from various resources and groups, such as the Vermont Overdose Prevention Network and Team Sharing Vermont.

The Overdose Prevention Network says there were 251 overdose deaths in the state last year, and many at the event said those deaths were preventable.

Coming up on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m., hear personal stories from those at the event and what they hope to see officials do to end the substance use epidemic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

Adaptive kayaking
Paddling to freedom: Adaptive kayaking attracts all abilities
Firewood prices ramp up around region
Devin Dannat among his hemp plants at the Clean Cannabis Company in Hardwick.
Vermont’s electrical ratepayers are providing generous subsidies to indoor cannabis growers
File photo
Running out of cash, Vt. pandemic rental assistance to wrap up earlier than expected