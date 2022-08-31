School buses recalled for safety issue

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says some school buses are not safe.

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 7,600 buses across the nation because the 2011-2021 Thomas Built Saf-T Liner HDX school buses’ forward seat barriers may not provide sufficient protection for passengers.

We don’t know if any of those buses are in Vermont. We reached out to the DMV to find out.

The recall notice says owners will be contacted in October.

