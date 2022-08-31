Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - There is a silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has frustrated farmers, dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions and brush fires to the region.

The arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time.

While several factors have affected the bottom line this summer, including inflation, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues, some businesses say things are generally going well, in part because of the weather.

