Sodexo commits to increase organic dairy purchases from our region to support farms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major supplier of food to large dining halls in our region just made a commitment to help save organic dairy farms in the area.

It was Stonyfield Organic that worked to create the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership when Horizon Organic made its exit from the Northeast as a way to keep organic milk here in our regional food ecosystem.

Now, enter Sodexo, which serves 37 colleges and universities in the Northeast region, including schools like UVM. The supplier has committed to incrementally doubling or tripling its purchasing of Northeast brands that come from area organic dairies.

Gary Hirshberg, the founder and chairman of the partnership and Stonyfield Organic, says landing a big food supplier like this is a big step forward.

“It’s a major institution, it’s a major economic footprint and it’s just heartwarming, exciting, encouraging and frankly motivating,” Hirschberg said.

Hirshberg says the partnership has also found success getting commitments from local co-ops and independent grocery stores.

With Sodexo on board, next on the list are public schools and large grocery stores.

He also wants independent commitments and says all of those efforts mean stronger organic dairy farms here in our region.

