Students head back to the classroom as a new school year starts for many Vermonters

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -Wednesday is the first day of the new school year for many kids across our region.

Since last Monday, Vermonters in different parts of the state have been saying goodbye to summer and hello to the classroom after a few months off.

This will be the third school year starting off in a pandemic.

In Vermont there are no masking requirements and school nurses will administer tests when necessary.

Students say they’re ready to get back and meet new people.

“I always like when there are new kids so we can hang out more since I was new last year,” said fifth-grader Robertson.

Parents are also looking forward to the start of the new school year.

“We really looked forward to summer but now summers coming to an end I’m looking forward to school,” said parent Mark Thomas.

“I’m looking forward to going on field trips mostly because I haven’t been able to go on a lot of field trips with COVID,” said fifth-grader Jayden.

Some parents say they’re hopeful pandemic precautions don’t impact another school year.

“I hope school stays open I hope we don’t get another big outbreak, I hope it stays liveable level of covid,” said parent Dan Crouse.

The Newport Police Department is offering some safety tips for kids walking and people driving near schools.

They say kids should always walk on the sidewalk if possible, and if not, they should walk facing traffic.

And they urge kids not to be on their phones or texting while walking and crossing the street.

As for drivers, police say to be aware of buses reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.

