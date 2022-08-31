Students head back to the classroom as a new school year starts for many Vermonters

Students are headed to the classroom for the new school year while the nation enters the third year of the pandemic
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -Wednesday is the first day of the new school year for many kids across our region.

Since last Monday, Vermonters in different parts of the state have been saying goodbye to summer and hello to the classroom after a few months off.

This will be the third school year starting off in a pandemic.

In Vermont there are no masking requirements and school nurses will administer tests when necessary.

Students say they’re ready to get back and meet new people.

“I always like when there are new kids so we can hang out more since I was new last year,” said fifth-grader Robertson.

Parents are also looking forward to the start of the new school year.

“We really looked forward to summer but now summers coming to an end I’m looking forward to school,” said parent Mark Thomas.

This will be the third school year starting off in a pandemic. In Vermont -- there’s no masking requirement-- and school nurses will administer tests when necessary. many students and parents are excited that the school year can start without masking. Others are excited about more traditional opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to going on field trips mostly because I haven’t been able to go on a lot of field trips with COVID,” said fifth-grader Jayden.

Some parents say they’re hopeful pandemic precautions don’t impact another school year.

“I hope school stays open I hope we don’t get another big outbreak, I hope it stays liveable level of covid,” said parent Dan Crouse.

The Newport Police Department is offering some safety tips for kids walking and people driving near schools.

They say kids should always walk on the sidewalk if possible, and if not, they should walk facing traffic.

And they urge kids not to be on their phones or texting while walking and crossing the street.

As for drivers, police say to be aware of buses reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

WCAX staff celebrates the start of the new school year with photographs of our own...
Happy back to school from the WCAX news team
Students are headed to the classroom for the new school year while the nation enters the third...
Students head back to the classroom as a new school year starts for many Vermonters
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire
Avery Buchman arrested after trying to set someone's house on fire
Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire