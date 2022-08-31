UVM men’s soccer falls in home opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday night, a 2-0 decision to Quinnipiac at Virtue Field. Brage Aasen, a member of Vermont Green FC this past Summer, scored both goals for the Bobcats in their win.

Vermont was without head coach Rob Dow and associate head coach Adrian Dubois, both for COVID protocol reasons.

UVM will return to action Friday night as they host Syracuse.

