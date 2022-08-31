Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair,

For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.

“I wasn’t looking to be part of anything. I was just doing what I like to do and what I enjoy doing and what I thought I could make a difference at. And I’m really proud of it, a lot,” Percy said.

“It was a real shock to be one of the ones who made it in, but I’m certainly deeply honored and I’ve received quite a few awards but this is like the granddaddy of them all -- so very special,” Starr said.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Folsom about the importance of advocating for farmers.

Also honored Wednesday were younger farmers, including Taylor Mendell of Starksboro for being this year’s Emerging Leader. Eric Paris of Lyndon was awarded Ag Innovator of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

Adaptive kayaking
Paddling to freedom: Adaptive kayaking attracts all abilities
Firewood prices ramp up around region
Devin Dannat among his hemp plants at the Clean Cannabis Company in Hardwick.
Vermont’s electrical ratepayers are providing generous subsidies to indoor cannabis growers
File photo
Running out of cash, Vt. pandemic rental assistance to wrap up earlier than expected
Dozens of people gathered on the lawn of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to bring...
Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont