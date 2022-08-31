Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair,

For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.

“I wasn’t looking to be part of anything. I was just doing what I like to do and what I enjoy doing and what I thought I could make a difference at. And I’m really proud of it, a lot,” Percy said.

“It was a real shock to be one of the ones who made it in, but I’m certainly deeply honored and I’ve received quite a few awards but this is like the granddaddy of them all -- so very special,” Starr said.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Folsom about the importance of advocating for farmers.

Also honored Wednesday were younger farmers, including Taylor Mendell of Starksboro for being this year’s Emerging Leader. Eric Paris of Lyndon was awarded Ag Innovator of the Year.

