Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism.

Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on Gideon Mills Road in Brighton.

Police say when they tried to take him into custody, Buchman exited the home holding a rifle, and lit two explosive devices and threw them at troopers.

Buchman was ordered held without bail pending competency and sanity evaluations.

