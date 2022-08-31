Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism.
Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on Gideon Mills Road in Brighton.
Police say when they tried to take him into custody, Buchman exited the home holding a rifle, and lit two explosive devices and threw them at troopers.
Buchman was ordered held without bail pending competency and sanity evaluations.
Related Story:
Vt. man charged with throwing ‘explosive devices’ at police
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.