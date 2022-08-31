Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism

Avery "Scott" Buchman
Avery "Scott" Buchman(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism.

Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on Gideon Mills Road in Brighton.

Police say when they tried to take him into custody, Buchman exited the home holding a rifle, and lit two explosive devices and threw them at troopers.

Buchman was ordered held without bail pending competency and sanity evaluations.

Related Story:

Vt. man charged with throwing ‘explosive devices’ at police

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

Bicycle athletes are wowing visitors at this year's Champlain Valley Fair.
Bicycle athletes put on a show for fair visitors
glassblower Ryan Gothrup is a new feature at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Glassblowing demo debuts at Champlain Valley Fair
A major supplier of food to large dining halls in our region just made a commitment to help...
Sodexo commits to increase organic dairy purchases from our region to support farms
MM
Glassblowing demo debuts at Champlain Valley Fair
MM
Vermont students excited to see classmates, hit the books