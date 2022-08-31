Vermont students excited to see classmates, hit the books

By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont kids headed back to school on Wednesday, saying goodbye to summer and hello to the classroom.

This will be the third school year during the pandemic. In Vermont this school year, there are no masking requirements and school nurses will administer tests when necessary.

Following classes on Wednesday, students said they had a great first day and are excited for the school year ahead.

“Good. It was kind of strict but good,” said Michael Shapiro, a second-grader at Champlain Elementary School. “Haven’t seen any of my friends in a while.”

“It was great... people making friends and people getting to know your name... I’m looking forward to learning, becoming a better reader and becoming good at math for once,” said Amelia Luer, a fifth-grader at Champlain Elementary School.

Students said they’re ready to hit the books, get good grades and take on the new school year.

