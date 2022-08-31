Vermont’s electrical ratepayers are providing generous subsidies to indoor cannabis growers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont edges toward a legal recreational cannabis market, everyone paying a power bill is indirectly subsidizing the indoor cultivation of marijuana.

Efficiency Vermont, established by lawmakers in 1999 and funded through charges on residential and commercial power bills, is working to blunt the power demand of the energy-intensive cannabis businesses taking root.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

