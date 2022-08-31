Waterbury woman pleads not guilty in Burlington shooting

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury woman pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington.

Police say Teia Mobbs, 21, is a suspect in the shooting earlier this month at Perkins Pier.

Investigators say someone in a white sedan fired multiple rounds at a darker color sedan.

There were no reported injuries.

Mobbs pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

She is being held without bail.

That shooting was Burlington’s 22nd gunfire incident this year.

Related Stories:

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

Burlington police investigating shooting incident

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says some school buses are not safe. - File...
School buses recalled for safety issue
mobbs
Waterbury woman pleads not guilty in Burlington shooting
schoolbus
School buses recalled for safety issue
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire woman killed in crash