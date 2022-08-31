Waterbury woman pleads not guilty in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury woman pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington.

Police say Teia Mobbs, 21, is a suspect in the shooting earlier this month at Perkins Pier.

Investigators say someone in a white sedan fired multiple rounds at a darker color sedan.

There were no reported injuries.

Mobbs pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

She is being held without bail.

That shooting was Burlington’s 22nd gunfire incident this year.

Related Stories:

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

Burlington police investigating shooting incident

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.