WCAX launches Election Podcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new way for you to get more news from WCAX. The station is launching its first-ever podcast.

WCAX Political Reporter Calvin Cutler and Producer Brett Miller are bringing you the WCAX Election Podcast.

It will include in-depth interviews and analysis with the candidates running for statewide office, who they are and where they stand on some of the most pressing issues the state faces.

New episodes will drop every Thursday from now until Election Day so you can get everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

Episode 1 of the WCAX Election Podcast is available now. You can download, like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

