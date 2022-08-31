Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This last day of August will be much nicer, calmer, and more comfortable than the hot, steamy, stormy day that we had on Tuesday.

After a few, widely scattered morning showers, it will be partly sunny for the rest of the day, and cooler with less humidity than what we have had lately. A weak cold front will come through in the late evening hours with the chance for a quick shower, or even a thunderstorm. That front will usher in a quick shot of cool air to start out the month of September on Thursday. Thursday night will be almost downright chilly under clear skies.

Temperatures will rebound to summer levels again on Friday & Saturday, with both days featuring lots of sunshine.

Another weak cold front will pass through on Saturday night into early Sunday morning with a few showers. The rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Plenty of nice weather over the next few days to take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

