Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end.

The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families.

But organizers said in an announcement on social media that the show is canceled for this year and beyond.

The Greater Barre Craft Guild did not respond to a request for comment but they say it was not because of the pandemic.

City leaders say they are sorry to see them go.

“We’re always glad to have people in the city because when they’re here, they’re spending money at some of our great local businesses. Of course, we’re sad to see them go. That said, we will work to attract someone else to come and we’ll do our best to make use of the facility,” Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said.

This year would have been the craft show’s 40th year.

