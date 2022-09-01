Annual celebration of Battle of Culver Hill to be held on September 9th

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) -A memorial ceremony will be held on September 9 in Beekmantown, New York.

The event celebrates The Battle of Culver Hill.

In 1814, a prominent British army marched through Beekmantown on their way to occupy the Village of Plattsburgh, New York.

To slow the advance a small American force consisting of a regular army and militia, made a stand behind stone walls on the rise of land known as Culver Hill.

The annual ceremony will take place at the Culver Hill Historical Park at 11 am Friday, September 9.

