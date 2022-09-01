Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is mulling new recycling rules, and residents of the Queen City can weigh in with their thoughts.

The city is considering covered tote bins for all customers who use the city’s recycling program.

The Department of Public Works says the open-topped bins currently used are susceptible to the weather.

If approved by the City Council, customers will be required to have a recycling toter outside their home which will cost more money. But the city says it’s attempting to make it an affordable process.

“People can have small apartments and only be one person in a household, and then other people can have much larger households. So we have three different sizes of recycling bins. We are offering them at an over 50% subsidized rate, and we will deliver them,” said Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works.

The city hopes to make this change by the end of the year.

Residents and customers can give their opinions at the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

