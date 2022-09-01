Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home, so he could rob them.

Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street.

The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left.

If you know who this man is, contact South Burlington Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.