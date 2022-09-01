Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home, so he could rob them.

Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street.

The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left.

If you know who this man is, contact South Burlington Police.

