Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Starting October 11th those who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to pay to park.

This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid system. This new system was approved by the common council in June.

In the coming weeks, the public will notice more signage going up but payment will not be enforced until October 11th.

On-street parking in the city remains free everywhere in the downtown district. There is a two-hour time limit for all on-street parking Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except holidays. On-street parking with be enforced, regardless if you have a parking permit. Paid parking lots will follow the same rules as on-street parking.

