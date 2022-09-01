Drivers, fans get revved up for demolition derby at Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -- It’s a fan favorite every year at the Champlain Valley Fair-- the demolition derby.

The car crashing took place at the fair in Essex Junction on Thursday evening.

The fair expected a crowd of 3,000 people or so to watch the drivers vie to be the last car standing.

Our Cat Viglienzoni caught up with one of the drivers, Buck Brown from Plattsburgh who has decades of experience in demolition derbies, as he was getting revved up for the show.

Brown told her how he prepared his car for this year’s competition.

“This one I just stripped the glass and the interior out and cut the exhaust on it. And I’m just gonna drive it and waste it,” Brown said. “Some people like to go out and play the game-- get only the amount of hits they need to get counted in the competition, so they’re trying to win the money. I don’t do that; I destroy stuff-- my own, too. And I just love to wreck cars and laugh about it after.”

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

