Early season starts for bear hunting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from September 1 through November 11.

This season has one exception, nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until September 15.

The second bear season starts November 12th and only goes until November 20th.

A hunter may only take one bear during the year.

State leaders say Vermont’s regulated legal bear hunting seasons help manage the state’s bear population.

For more information on bear hunting seasons visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website.

