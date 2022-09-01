Federal subsidies giving Vermonters options to reduce health insurance costs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those Vermonters who buy their health insurance through Vermont Health Connect, the state’s online marketplace, could save hundreds on premiums thanks to new federal subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

A single person making $60,000 a year could save more than $300 a month. A family making $100,000 a year may save up to $1,400.

“It’s really important that they are not impeded from buying their insurance and accessing care if they can’t afford their care. If they can’t afford insurance then they can not access the care they need to stay healthy,” said Susan Barrett with the Green Mountain Care Board.

The subsidies will run through 2025.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.