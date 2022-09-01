Food at the Champlain Valley Fair: Learning to cook and helping the hungry

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair isn’t just about buying food, it’s also about learning how to make it. There are daily cooking demos you can check out.

Thursday’s demo was Swiss chard and sausage risotto from Stephanie Gurrieri. She does cooking classes and a bit of catering with her Burlington-based business, Cooking with Stephanie.

She walked attendees through how to efficiently chop an onion, how to easily peel garlic, how to make the most out of Swiss chard stems, as well as leaves, and how to make sure your risotto rice comes out just right. People could ask questions as she went along.

Gurrieri says even if attendees already know some of those techniques, they might learn something new, too.

“It’s great to see the hands-on experience of cooking and that way you get the smells and the techniques of how to make things one way and then how to transform it into something more spectacular,” Gurrieri said. “Most of the ingredients I have today are local ingredients. In fact, the Swiss chard is from my friend’s garden, so it’s perfect.”

The Fair says this year they enhanced the cooking demos, and they definitely made it easy for participants to see what was happening in the kitchen with a screen on the side that pointed a camera down at the action.

There are cooking demos in the Ware Building three times a day, at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Friday is a Taste of Abyssinia, Saturday is enchiladas, and Sunday is breakfast with Chef James.

FAIRGOERS HELP FEED THE HUNGRY

Fairgoers got a chance on Thursday to get in for free and help feed those in the community who struggle to put food on the table.

Until 2 p.m., fairgoers who brought food donations got free admission.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sarah Keblin of the Vermont Foodbank about what donations like this mean for their mission and about new efforts underway to tackle hunger.

