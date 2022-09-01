How the monkeypox vaccine is changing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. That includes people recently exposed, those with new possible infections, some health care and lab workers, and-- added to the list-- gay, bisexual and other men or trans people who have sex with men or multiple partners.

Vermont has plenty of vaccine right now. And once that runs out, more is coming.

Shots are available at Planned Parenthood to anyone who’s eligible, patients at the Community Health Centers of Burlington and the UVM Infectious Disease Clinic. The state just set up clinics at local health departments, too.

Monica Ogelby, the immunization program manager at the Vermont Department of Health, walked our Darren Perron through how the shot is changing. Watch the video to see that part of their conversation.

