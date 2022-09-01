Local lawmakers say N.Y. gun law still confusing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new gun law goes into effect in New York Thursday.

Under the law, there are “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that are off limits for guns.

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, says clarification is still needed for the residents of the Adirondack Park and the surrounding areas.

“There are over 100,000 residents in all of the counties within the Adirondack Park with firearm permits who are now concerned about whether or not they are committing a felony, and this is simply unacceptable,” said Jones.

