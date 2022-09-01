Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lowell man faces charges for allegedly causing the death of a passenger in a weekend crash.

It happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m. Police say Benjamin Chambers, 22, was headed west on Route 58 when he tried to make a sweeping left-hand turn and lost control, hitting a guardrail and flipping his pickup truck several times.

Chambers’ passenger, Shane Copp, 24, of Newport, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

Police say Chambers was driving well over the 50 mph speed limit. He was charged Wednesday with grossly negligent operation with death resulting. He’s due back in court next month.

Police say both men were not wearing seatbelts at the time.

