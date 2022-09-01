NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system

The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.(NASA.gov)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s newest telescope has captured its first image of a planet outside our solar system.

These are known as exoplanets, and the one pictured is called HIP 65426B.

The planet is known as a gas giant and has six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It’s also an interstellar baby at only 15 to 20 million years old.

In comparison, Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured four images, representing how the planet appears in four different bands of infrared light.

Scientists have known about the exoplanet, which is some 385 light years away, since 2017.

The new observation provides details like a water signature and evidence of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Hubble telescope was the first device to capture direct images of exoplanets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Mary Fay
Super Senior: Mary Fay
The Butterfly tent at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Fair visitors flock to butterfly tent
File photo
Federal subsidies giving Vermonters options to reduce health insurance costs
mm
Fair visitors flock to butterfly tent