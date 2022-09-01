New Hampshire to get $40.5M in opioids case settlement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $40.5 million in a settlement with the state over its role in the opioid addiction crisis, days before the case was scheduled for trial.

The state sued Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary in 2018, alleging that they aggressively marketed their opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that their opioids were safer than other alternatives. Johnson & Johnson denied the state’s claims, saying that it truthfully marketed its prescription opioids and did not cause harm.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday said the resolution “provides a positive step forward in ensuring these devastating business practices are not repeated.”

