New Hampshire to get $40.5M in opioids case settlement

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $40.5 million in a settlement with the state over its role in the opioid addiction crisis, days before the case was scheduled for trial.

The state sued Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary in 2018, alleging that they aggressively marketed their opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that their opioids were safer than other alternatives. Johnson & Johnson denied the state’s claims, saying that it truthfully marketed its prescription opioids and did not cause harm.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday said the resolution “provides a positive step forward in ensuring these devastating business practices are not repeated.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

