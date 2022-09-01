New Plymouth State University lab focuses on fine-tuning human body

Ribbon cutting at new PSU strength and performance lab.
Ribbon cutting at new PSU strength and performance lab.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WCAX) - A new lab at Plymouth State University focuses on fine-tuning the human body.

University officials and invited guests cut the ribbon Thursday morning on the Morgridge Strength and Performance Lab. The 16,000-square-foot facility is the final piece of PSU’s Human Performance Center. The massive facility may look like a weight room for athletes, but it’s also a hands-on learning space for academics.

“We’ve got the Health and Human Performance right above us which has our coaching major, our athletic trainer, physical therapy, adventure ed, exercise and sport physiology, and a few others up there. So, every one of those majors now has the ability to come down and utilize this space, collaborate with each other,” said J.T. Thomas, PSU’s Strength and Conditioning director.

A significant portion of the $4 million investment came from the Morgridge Family Foundation. It’s a private family foundation that focuses on philanthropy in the areas of education and health care.

