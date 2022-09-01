Police ID victim in fatal Rockingham fire

File image
File image(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have released the name of a senior who died in a fire in Rockingham last week.

It happened Thursday evening at a home on Old River Road. Vermont State Police say John Shibley, 95 was trapped inside. A family member, Sallie Shibley, attempted to reach him but was unsuccessful. His body was later found at the scene.

Multiple fire crews from surrounding towns responded to the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
A home in Barton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
Barton home destroyed by fire
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage