Police ID victim in fatal Rockingham fire

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have released the name of a senior who died in a fire in Rockingham last week.

It happened Thursday evening at a home on Old River Road. Vermont State Police say John Shibley, 95 was trapped inside. A family member, Sallie Shibley, attempted to reach him but was unsuccessful. His body was later found at the scene.

Multiple fire crews from surrounding towns responded to the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

