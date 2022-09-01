Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges.

Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24.

Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner fence and then fall between the top of the gate and the razor wire.

He did not make it to the perimeter and was taken back into custody.

Investigators say Deberville would have had to clear two more fences to escape.

He faces a charge of attempted escape.

