Rutland football ready for opener

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just two days away from kickoff of the 2022 Vermont high school football season. For one traditional power in division one, Friday represents not just the start of a new season, but the chance to put a disappointing end to last year behind them.

Rutland appeared for all the world to be the best team in the state during the 2021 regular season. RHS was the only team in D1 to make it to the playoffs unbeaten, eking out a tight one on the road against a very good Middlebury team and blasting would-be challengers like Hartford, St. Johnsbury, and Essex.

But the Hornets would show up at Alumni Field again in the state semis and humble Rutland en route to the championship. Now RHS lost several key pieces like quarterback Trey Davine and Gatorade State Player of the Year Slade Postemski, but with a lot of returning talent and that lingering memory of November disappointment, Rutland is ready to roll into their 2022 opener...conveniently enough against the team that knocked them out last year.

“I just think they have a great attitude and they’ve worked really hard,” head coach Mike Norman said of his team. They have high expectations for themselves. Essex is a fine team, they’re the defending state champs. There’s not many times you get to play the opponent back to back. Their team is different, our team is different, so it’s probably going to take three to four weeks here in the regular season to let things sugar out.”

“We’re going to take every game the same way, prepare the same way, and hopefully have the same outcome in the end,” said senior quarterback Eli Pockette. “The coaches have done a great job getting us ready in the preseason. I think we’re going to be all right.”

“I feel that our senior class has stepped up a lot,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Jonah Bassett added. “We had workouts through the whole Winter and Summer. I feel like our senior class has stepped up this year, leading us through the offseason and up to our first game.”

