Scott appoints first-ever violence prevention chief

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new position in Vermont state government is aimed at preventing violence.

Governor Phil Scott Thursday appointed retired Vermont State Police Lieutenant Dee Barbic to be the state’s first director of violence prevention.

Barbic will lead the Violence Prevention Taskforce, which will develop a long-term strategy that prioritizes early intervention.

The position was part of the governor’s recent ten-point public safety plan last month to address a spike in gun and drug-related violence and boost sagging police recruitment.

Related Stories:

Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence

Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety, violence prevention

Weinberger defends enhanced police presence following weekend of violence

Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home

Latest News

Mary Fay
Super Senior: Mary Fay
The Butterfly tent at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Fair visitors flock to butterfly tent
File photo
Federal subsidies giving Vermonters options to reduce health insurance costs
mm
Fair visitors flock to butterfly tent
mm
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more