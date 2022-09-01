Scott appoints first-ever violence prevention chief

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new position in Vermont state government is aimed at preventing violence.

Governor Phil Scott Thursday appointed retired Vermont State Police Lieutenant Dee Barbic to be the state’s first director of violence prevention.

Barbic will lead the Violence Prevention Taskforce, which will develop a long-term strategy that prioritizes early intervention.

The position was part of the governor’s recent ten-point public safety plan last month to address a spike in gun and drug-related violence and boost sagging police recruitment.

