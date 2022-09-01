Vt. Attorney General’s office reaches settlement with Our House

*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly two-year investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s office has accused a residential care operator of abusing and neglecting residents.

The AG’s office has reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes. Our house runs four facilities in Rutland.

The settlement alleges, Our House failed to properly train staff and adequately document and monitor services -- resulting in abuse and neglect.

Now -- Our House must implement new training and compliance practices. That includes designating someone to internally evaluate performance.

While Our House does not have to pay any damages now it will be required to pay $40,000 -- if it fails to meet standards -- within the next three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
MGN Online
Vt. Courthouse to lift pandemic protocols next week
Surveillance photo of a man who broke into a South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
People gather at the Statehouse to bring awareness to Overdose Awareness Day
Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont