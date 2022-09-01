Vt. Attorney General’s office reaches settlement with Our House

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly two-year investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s office has accused a residential care operator of abusing and neglecting residents.

The AG’s office has reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes. Our house runs four facilities in Rutland.

The settlement alleges, Our House failed to properly train staff and adequately document and monitor services -- resulting in abuse and neglect.

Now -- Our House must implement new training and compliance practices. That includes designating someone to internally evaluate performance.

While Our House does not have to pay any damages now it will be required to pay $40,000 -- if it fails to meet standards -- within the next three years.

