Vt. Courthouse to lift pandemic protocols next week

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This time next week most temporary pandemic protocols in Vermont’s courts will lift.

But new, permanent rules will go into effect, including measures that proved helpful during the pandemic.

Starting next Tuesday, the court administrator is responsible for making health and safety policies. Courts will also continue to use remote technology for some hearings.

Plus the court can now seat as many alternate jurors as needed during trial, whereas the limit was four before.

The judicial emergency will officially expire on September 30th, two and a half years after it went into effect.

