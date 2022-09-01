BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will clear out through early Friday morning, and it will be a cool and sunny start to the day. Morning temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll be looking at plenty of sunshine through the day, which will help warm temperatures up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the late afternoon.

The weekend will start out with some sunshine as well. Saturday will be our warmest day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A frontal system will move in on Saturday night with a few showers possible through the overnight and into the start of Sunday. Sunday will be cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be back down into the low 70s. Another weather system will move south of our region on Labor Day. It looks like we’ll miss most of the wet weather, but we could be in for quite a few clouds, especially in our southern areas for the start of the week.

We should be back to sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s. Most of the week looks partly to mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures through the end of the week will remain in the upper 70s.

