Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone, and welcome to Septermber! “Meteorological fall” begins today (the full months of September, October, and November), but “astronomical fall” doesn’t start for another 3 weeks when the autumnal equinox occurs (on Thursday, Sept. 22). And just like that, it is going to feel like fall today & tonight as a batch of cool air from Canada settles in over the northeast.

The fall preview won’t last long, though. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rebound nicely on Friday, getting back into the mid/upper70s for highs. By Saturday, to start the Labor Day holiday weekend, it will be even warmer, getting back into the mid-80s. Both days will feature lots of sunshine.

A weak cold front will come through late Saturday night into Sunday, accompanied by a few showers. Some of those showers may linger into Labor Day on Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

Then it will clear out again for the most part with temperatures bouncing back to near 80° by the middle of next week.

Except for those few showers, most of the holiday weekend is looking like MAX Advantage weather! -Gary

A

