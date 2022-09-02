2 NY teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
REDFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Two teenagers who got out of a pickup truck that crashed into a downed tree in upstate New York died after coming in contact with live wires, police said.

The two 17-year-olds were among four teenagers in a truck Wednesday night that hit a tree knocked down by a storm in the town of Redfield, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Syracuse, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The four teens got out of the truck, which ended up in a ditch. The driver, Madysen Young, and passenger Matthew Bice contacted live wires entangled with the downed tree and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Two 16-year-old boys survived.

The incident is under investigation.

