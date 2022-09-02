30-unit apartment building in the works for Windsor

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Windsor is banking on a public-private partnership to build much-needed housing downtown.

The Windsor & Windham Housing Trust is moving forward with securing the financing for the $12-million project. The 30-unit building would be located behind the Windsor Diner just off Main Street. Town officials say this type of development seems to be the only path forward mixed-income housing since private companies are not breaking ground on their own.

“There are not even apartments to rent. I’ve been here ten years and I’ve heard the same complaints time over time. Yet, there is no private market coming in and doing the development. I really hope our legislators on both sides of the river figure out what the heck is going on,” said Windsor Town Manager Tom Marsh.

A half a million dollar community block grant application is in the works. The town has also pitched in $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.

