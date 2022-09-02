$4.5M in grants awarded to Northern Vermont University first-generation students

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of kids in Vermont have access to a higher education program that helps them prep for college and helps them financially.

It’s all through the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound initiative which awards millions of dollars to Vermont to help first-generation, disabled, or low to moderate-income students open doors to higher education.

This cycle, NVU-Johnson received a $2.7 million five-year grant and NVU-Lyndon received $1.8 million. Together, those schools serve about 150 high school kids.

And even when The Vermont State College System merges next July, they’ll still have their own Upward Bound programs.

“If you are working with different students from different schools in a different area of the state, you can have your own Upward Bound program. So, the Vermont State Colleges could have 10 Upward Bound programs or 20 Upward Bound programs, as long as we’re working with different students,” said Rick Williams with NVU-Lyndon.

