Authorities investigate Richford school threat

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Franklin County school Friday.

The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union was notified around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning by a parent that a social media post claimed there was a man with a gun near the Richford Junior High School and that a friend heard gunshots.

Administrators alerted authorities and school resource officers and Border Patrol agents searched the area. The school carried on with a regular schedule.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

