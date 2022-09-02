Authorities investigate Richford school threat

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Franklin County school Friday.

The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union was notified around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning by a parent that a social media post claimed there was a man with a gun near the Richford Junior High School and that a friend heard gunshots.

Administrators alerted authorities and school resource officers and Border Patrol agents searched the area. The school carried on with a regular schedule.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
File photo
Firewood prices ramp up around region
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

Latest News

Officials take part Friday in ceremonial groundbreaking for new Vt. State Police Williston...
State police break ground for new Williston barracks
File photo
Garlic Town USA returns to Bennington Saturday
$4.5M in grants awarded to Northern Vermont University first-generation students
John Quinn/File
Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services