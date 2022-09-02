Book chronicles century of Champlain Valley Fair in photos

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book marks the 100-year anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair through the photographs taken over the years.

Steve Mease’s new book “Champlain Valley Fair” chronicles how the fair has and hasn’t changed over the century since opened for its first four-day run in the Essex Junction in 1923.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke to Mease about the book.

