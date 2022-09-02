Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is mulling new recycling rules, and residents of the Queen City can weigh in with their thoughts.

The city is considering covered tote bins for all customers who use the city’s recycling program.

The Department of Public Works says the open-topped bins currently used are susceptible to the weather.

If approved by the City Council, customers will be required to have a recycling toter outside their home which will cost more money. But the city says it’s attempting to make it an affordable process.

“People can have small apartments and only be one person in a household, and then other people can have much larger households. So we have three different sizes of recycling bins. We are offering them at an over 50% subsidized rate, and we will deliver them,” said Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works.

The city hopes to make this change by the end of the year.

Residents and customers can give their opinions at the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

Related Story:

Council rejects Burlington waste consolidation plan

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
File photo
Firewood prices ramp up around region
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

Latest News

Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the M-pox vaccine
Human Monkeypox Virus vaccines available for select Vermonters
File photo
NY officials offer tips to avoid child identity theft
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Houses 2-46 on Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York are under a water boil order
Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York