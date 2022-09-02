Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies.

This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.

The rental weatherization ordinance requires property owners to schedule an energy audit and then do the subsequent work or face fines. “The city is just looking to see that people are doing what they’re required to do within a reasonable timeline,” said Bill Ward, with the city’s Department of Permitting and Inspections. “Probably one of the unforeseen benefits is that there are some property owners who have learned about this. If they’re not paying for the energy costs, some of them didn’t realize their building was using that much energy.”

But getting the work done takes time. The workers that perform energy audits and weatherization have long waiting lists.

That’s why the city considers property owners compliant when they complete scheduling for the work.

After the first round of property owners was notified in January, the first property is scheduled to complete its weatherization work at the end of September.

“The built environment is the foundation of a functioning society,” said Dana Kamencik, the owner of Vermont Construction. He says there are delays in construction work across the trades due lack of workers. They hope as demand increases, more workers will come on board to keep response times up and prices lower. “You’ve gotta have a roof over your head. If we don’t keep people in the trades maintaining our built environment, our infrastructure is going to become more and more expensive.”

All 130 properties in the latest round should hear from the city by October. They will have until January to schedule a free energy audit. Once weatherization work takes place, the city will reimburse rental owners up to 75%, with an initial out-of-pocket cost capped at $2,500.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.