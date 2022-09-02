Champlain Valley Fair not immune to inflation

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The fair is always a good time, but it hasn’t been immune to the impacts of inflation.

For the first time in 10 years, ticket prices at the Champlain Valley Fair went up.

“Everybody is trying to keep the fair as financially feasible as possible and unfortunately you do have to raise prices here and there to adjust,” said Jeffrey Bartley with the Champlain Valley Exposition.

Bartley with the Champlain Valley Exposition said it’s largely due to inflation and access to goods.

“A lot of our food vendors have talked to us about struggling to get potatoes and the cost of potatoes for french fries,” Bartley continued.

Among vendors, most have had a slight price increase.

“It’s just straight down the line all over the place,” said Camila Salomani, who owns six food booths at the fairs.

She said raising prices isn’t something they wanted to do, but inflation left them no choice.

“Our prices have gone up on average anywhere from 20-60% on products we are using on a regular basis,” Salomani explained. She specifically mentioned they were having a hard time getting paper goods.

Prices for children, discount days, and ride prices are the same as last year, but people have still noticed the changes

“I have noticed a couple of differences, the food specifically, the one thing we like to come to as a family is moose tater tots. It used to be $10, now it’s $14,” Kyle Weaver, a fairgoer said.

“The prices this year are crazy high,” said Rebecca Corcoran. “I just feel like it’s unfair to some people.”

Despite the price, the fair is on pace for record attendance. Bartley said they’re 7% above where they were on this day last year.

“We know people are coming out and having a good time and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that,” Bartley said.

The Champlain Valley Fair runs through September 4th.

